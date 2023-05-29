From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has congratulated all state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that took the oath of office on Monday, May 29.

Governor Diri in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary. Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said a new chapter had been opened in the lives of the newly-sworn-in governors and in their individual states.

Diri wishes the seven new and three returning governors of the party impactful tenures as they begin and continue their journey to transform their states.

According to him democracy thrives when the process of choosing leaders is unhindered and is not manipulated.

He therefore urged people of these states, whose will was reflected in the election of their governors, to continue to support them to succeed, noting that governance is about team work and that the people are at the centre of the process.

“I congratulate my brother-governors of the PDP that have joined our fold today, May 29.

“History has been recorded in some states as a new chapter is opened in others.

“I therefore wish all of them fruitful tenures that would enable them to impact and transform their states. For the new governors, their journey has just begun.

“I equally call for support from the people as governance is about team work, with the people at the centre of the entire process.”

Diri expressed the confidence that the PDP will continue to provide the veritable platform for democracy to thrive in Nigeria and to bring about the required transformation of the country.