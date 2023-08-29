Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration will embark on more development- oriented projects in Epie-Atissa, hosts of the state capital.

Senator Diri gave the assurance when he led a high-powered delegation on a condolence visit to the Yenagoa Community Council of Chiefs over the demise of their paramount ruler, Chief Maxwell Clarkson Kikile.

He said Yenagoa as host to the capital city of Bayelsa deserved more social amenities.

He said among other projects, more internal roads will be constructed in Yenagoa and that solar light will also be installed on the road leading to the late paramount ruler’s palace. The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the Yenagoa ring road from Elebele to Igbogene was almost complete and would soon be inaugurated.

Commiserating with the Kikile family, Senator Diri said the state lost a worthy leader whose reign was not only peaceful but also successful.

“I attest to the peaceful 41-year reign of Chief Kikile and we commend the people of Yenagoa for their peaceful conduct and support. Peaceful communities such as Yenagoa always attract development.

“We try as much as possible to touch the lives of the people we lead. When we learnt he was ill, we brought Chief Kikile to the Government House Specialist Hospital to monitor his condition and we were even prepared to fly him abroad for treatment. But we thank God immensely for the life he lived. He contributed to the development of his community by ensuring that peace reigned in his domain,” he said.