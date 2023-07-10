From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere, First Class royal fathers from Delta and Bayelsa State and about 30 Generals of the Armed Forces are set to attend the double book launch of King Bubaraye Dakolo, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council.

The two books, Once A Soldier and African Voice is to be launched on Tuesday July 11 at the DSP Memorial Banquet Hall under the Chairman of Amb Godknows Boladei Igali.

The top military officers set to attend the event would be led by the President of 38 RC Welfare Association, Major General Solomon Udounwa who is also one of the reviewers of Once A Soldier.

King Dakolo who is also the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in a media chat on Monday disclosed that the Once a Soldier is his autobiography.

According to him, the book with a foreword by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Kenneth Minimah chronicles his life from birth, education pursuits, his involvement in Ijaw activism and his sojourn at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He noted that the book explained in detail the involvement of his elder brother, Capt Perebo Dakolo in the 1990 Gideon Orkar Coup.

Dakolo pointed out in the book the ugly circumstances that surrounded his eventual exit from the NDA as Cadet.

Speaking on the African Voice, the Monarch said it is about the condition of the African continent and the continued deceit by the imperialists whose desire is to see African Continent.

King Dakolo explained that African Voice seeks to reawaken the consciousness of Africans to be true to their heritage, embrace unity as the viable pathway to self-development without recourse to western template of development.

King Dakolo’s first book: The Riddle of The Oil Thief launched in 2021 has been internationally acclaimed as a book that tells the environmental injustice in the Niger Delta region.