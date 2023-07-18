From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director Ibidunni Oladayo has once again left a lasting impact with his latest masterpiece, the TV commercial (TVC) for the highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, produced exclusively for DSTV. The visually stunning and emotionally charged TVC to celebrate the spirit of women’s football and showcases Oladayo’s exceptional talent and visionary storytelling.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to be a landmark event, and as a leading media platform, DSTV aims to inspire and engage football fans with their compelling campaign. They entrusted the directorial prowess of Ibidunni Oladayo to create a TVC that captures the essence of women’s football and ignites excitement for the tournament.

Oladayo’s unique and critical approach to storytelling shines through in his work, evident throughout the production of the TVC. His vision was to craft a narrative that celebrates the Nigerian female football team and showcases the support and admiration of fans, creating a piece that resonates with viewers locally and internationally.

Having gained acclaim for his previous works, Ibidunni Oladayo is widely recognized as one of Nigeria’s most talented film directors. From commercials to music videos and narrative films, his ability to create relatable and compelling content has solidified his reputation for excellence.

Sharing his experience on the project, he said “I am glad to really work on this major project for a reputable brand like DSTV”, he said “The masterpiece production would not have been possible without the expertise and support of my highly skilled team, which includes renowned producer Oluwabukola Makinde and talented cinematographer Muyiwa Oyedele. Their collaboration ensured meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the TVC production, resulting in a visually striking and emotionally resonant commercial”.

One of the standout features of Oladayo’s direction was his use of unique camera angles and creative rigs. These techniques added depth and visual interest to the shots, captivating the audience and enhancing the portrayal of the Nigerian female football team’s strength, passion, and determination.

The TVC also prominently featured Asisat Oshoala, the renowned Nigerian female footballer and captain of the Super Falcons. Oshoala’s inclusion added authenticity and inspiration to the commercial, showcasing her remarkable skills and leadership both on and off the field. Her presence further reinforced the campaign’s message of celebrating women in football and supporting the Nigerian female football team.

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Ibidunni Oladayo’s exceptional directorial skills have once again elevated the standard of storytelling in Nigerian cinema. The TVC for DSTV promises to captivate audiences, amplify the voices of women in football, and ignite a sense of national pride and support for the Nigerian female football team.