The Kaduna State Government said it has recorded 68 suspected cases, and eight deaths from diphtheria in the state.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection that usually affects the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

According to Director of Public Health, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, the suspected cases were from four local government areas – included Makarfi, Kubau, Jema’a (Kafanchan) and Kaduna North. He added that five of the fatalities were from Jema’a, and three from Makarfi.

“We still have one suspected case in Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital now.”

The director said 28 samples had been taken to the laboratory, and were awaiting the results.

“For now, they are all suspected cases, no confirmation yet until the results are out.”

According to him, contact tracing and active search are also ongoing to curb transmission.

He also said that the Rapid Response Team was carrying out media and door to door sensitisation campaigns in communities.

Ibrahim-Ikara urged residents to report suspected cases to the nearest health facilities across the state.

He said the state government was prioritising routine immunisation to ensure all children were fully vaccinated against the disease.