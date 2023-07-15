From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Lions International District 404B2, Nigeria, Region 11 and 12 Osun Axis, has disclosed plans to launch a statewide awareness campaign, sensitizing the people on the deadly diphtheria disease.

The Region 12 Chairperson of the group, Toyin Adesoye, disclosed this at the Jumaat service held at Islahudeen Central Mosque, Osogbo to commence the Lions service year.

Diphtheria recently claimed one life in Osogbo, an action that propelled Governor Ademola Adeleke to order immediate activation of the State Emergency Response Centre to curb any further spread.

Adesoye, who observed poor awareness about the disease, said the campaign of the group would commence from Ikirun, before moving to other parts of the state.

She said, “awareness about the disease is still poor and the fact that a casualty has been recorded already has made it mandatory to improve on the current level of awareness. We at Lions International, are going to start a statewide campaign to enlighten people about the disease.

“Market and other places where we will have a cluster of people will be visited to sensitize the people. Residents of the state should start observing safety measures. We should be more aggressive in talking about the disease.”

Speaking on the plan of the club for the year, Adesoye, said core areas of intervention of Lions International would continue to enjoy attention and called for the support of members of the public for people to continue to enjoy better services from the group.

The Imam of the Mosque who spoke on “What Next After Hajj,” encouraged the new pilgrims to engage in humanitarian service like the club.