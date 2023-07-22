From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Benue State Chapter, has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to take preemptive steps towards preventing the outbreak and spread of diphtheria and anthrax diseases to the state.

The party in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen, noted that reports have emerged of an outbreak of diphtheria in Kaduna State resulting in an estimated 6 deaths and many hospitalized within just a few days, while in neighbouring Taraba State, there are reports of anthrax outbreak with some deaths and hospitalisation of some affected persons.

The PDP said the call has become necessary said considering the geophysical proximity between Taraba and Benue, and the large community of Benue indigenes in Kaduna, which necessitates frequent travel among those states, the role of Passengers of Interest, who in such situations are human vectors, should be guarded against.

While pointing out that both diseases are said to be preventable by vaccine and treatable through drug administration, the PDP said it is calling on Governor Alia to take preemptive steps towards preventing the spread of those diseases to the state.

The party urged the Governor to leverage on the experience garnered during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2018, by setting up an Action Committee made up of medical experts which should be charged with the responsibility of putting in place modalities for detecting and dealing with the earliest signs of the appearance of those diseases to curb their spread in the state.

“Such a committee should be facilitated to be on the front foot in sourcing vaccines and relevant drugs, as well as suitable medical infrastructure, such as laboratories and quarantine centers, for handling detected cases at the earliest stages, in accordance with global best practices to keep Benue safe,” he said.

The party further charged Alia to be alive to his sworn duty to safeguard the lives of the people by taking necessary steps to keep the state safe from the looming spectre of those disease outbreaks.