According to them, the welfare of the magistrates needed to be looked into by the government as many of them lacked official vehicles and even security. Chairman of the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Damian Nosike regretted that government has not done enough on the welfare of judges and magistrates in the state. “Recently, a Magistrate, RC Oguh was killed by gunmen because he had no security attached to him who could have protected him. And displeased with such state of affairs, members of NBA Owerri and Orlu had to protest to draw attention of the state government to this ugly situation because the welfare and security of judges should be paramount to the government.

“Authorities should stop playing to the gallery with our lives and welfare of judges in the state because for the judges to perform their constitutional duties, they need conducive environment to do their duties and since they cannot speak for themselves or embark on protest, it is the duty of the NBA to speak on their behalf and the government must do something to lift the judiciary in the state,” he stated. Another respondent, Mr. Julius Nwogu singled out the magistrates as an endangered species in Imo state, stressing that they were being treated with disdain, when in the real sense they should be important people in the society.