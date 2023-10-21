By Henry Uche

Popular Nigerian writer, Dike Chukwumerije, along other top social influencers are set for the ‘Life in My City’ Art Festival (LIMCAF) grand finale 2023.

Now in its 17th year as Nigeria’s biggest and longest running youth art extravaganza with available prizes amounting to N6m, is set to enter its Grand Finale Week of exhibitions, lectures, workshops, art and crafts fair and other exciting events in Enugu from Saturday 22nd to Saturday 28 October 2023.

A statement signed by Mr. Kevin Ejiofor, Executive Director of LIMCAF, recalls that nearly 600 artworks were received for the annual competition from across the country, out of which the Top 100 Best Works will feature in the Grand Finale Exhibition opening on Saturday 22nd October. At least 25 young Nigerians from across the country will win prizes, including the Overall Prize of N1mllion.

According to LIMCAF Art Director Dr. Ayo Adewunmi, in 17 years, LIMCAF has carved a dominant niche and charted a unique path of growth from the grassroots for the development of contemporary art and the empowerment of the youth of Nigeria through art.

The art director noted that LIMCAF now happens in an expanded catchment area of 13 cities located in all the six geopolitical zones of the country including Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta Ibadan, Benin, Ondo, Zaria, Owerri, Awka, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Jalingo.

The Festival Week is the showcase period for the best from the nationwide regional centre competitions in addition to other special events such as the exhibition of artworks from our first ever workshop for children with disability, as well as works from the workshop for 120 school children and art teachers, the Festival Lecture, and the Dike Chukwumerije Show, (Man-made gods), on Friday Oct. 27.

The Festival climax is the Gala and Award Night, on Saturday 28 Oct, at the International Conference Centre, IMT, Independence Layout, Enugu at 5pm.

“This year we have expanded the scope of awards by introducing new prizes, such as the special awards for young female artistes and selected physically challenged persons.” said Adewunmi.

He appealed to all art lovers and culture enthusiasts to attend the Opening Ceremony and the Award Night because, in his words, “It’s going to be an exciting period, an opportunity to view and appreciate art from the Top 100 young artistes in Nigeria, as well as get affordable souvenirs from the maiden Art & Craft Fair introduced this year.”

Chairman of LIMCAF 2023, Award Night is Admiral Allison Madueke, former Chief of Naval Staff and former Military Governor or old Anambra and old Imo States. Other dignitaries expected are; His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, CFR and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group.

There will also be prime movers of the art industry in Nigeria including many high calibre scholars, curators, studio practitioners, collectors, gallery owners and directors of art institutions at home and abroad who joined the effort by serving as Jurors, Advisers, and Coordinators at Regional Centres and representatives of prominent families who have instituted prizes in particular areas of art. As such, in the past 17 years of the LIMCAF competitions and Awards, the Festival can now boast of an A-list of Partners and supporting institutions, including MTN Foundation and Ford Foundation.