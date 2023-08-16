From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial zone in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Barr Sunday Marshall Katung, has secured the approval of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to build a 300-capacity women and youth training centre in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The first-timer lawmaker in the Senate had written the Agency, requesting the construction of a 300-capacity women and youth training centre in Kafanchan which serves as the centre of the constituency he is representing.

A copy of the letter dated July 18, 2023, revealed that five different secondary schools within the Senatorial zone were recommended as the project site.

At the end of the day, it was the Government Secondary School, Kafanchan that was chosen for the digital project by the agency.

In another letter addressed to the Principal of Government Secondary School Kafanchan, dated August 7, 2023, and signed by the Head Project Management Unit of NITDA, Mohammed Saidu Kumo on behalf of the Director General and CEO, the Agency revealed that when completed, the intervention project would facilitate access to digital services such as e-learning.

Other features of the facility as contained in the letter include but are not limited to computers, internet connectivity, Local Area Network, e-learning solution, solar-powered inverter, and generator, among others – expected to enable students to have access to digital resources and improve their learning experience.

The letter also directed the school to appoint a liaison officer for correspondence and ensure utmost cooperation with the agency and the contractor during the execution of the project.

The lawmaker had during his campaigns in the build-up to the 2023 general elections promised to build and equip women and youth training centres, as well as create ICT centres across the senatorial district to ensure his constituents are not left behind in digital space.