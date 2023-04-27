By Henry Uche

The Director General of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and others critical stakeholders in the digital and fin tech industry would on 4th of May, explore digital economy and the nexus between e – identity, connectivity and financial inclusion.

The discourse put together by Chief Information Officers (CIO Club Africa annual Summit 2023) holding in Lagos would galvanize stakeholders within the IT ecosystem towards driving the digital transformation agenda of Africa.

In pursuit of its four strategic pillars: Advocacy, Empowerment, Think-tank and Research & Development, the summit is expected to make every Nigerian and corporate organizations to see more reasons to embrace technology in every sphere of human endeavour.

A statement delivered by the body confirmed that the Summit will be hosting resource persons from MTN, AIRTEL, Hewlett Packard, Opay, Digital Encode, among others.

“With new technologies transforming the way Africans live and work, the CIO Club Africa Summit 2023 will take participants through informative panel discussions and dedicated industry tracks, giving you a bird’s view of the current market situation, the latest technological innovations, and strategies for propelling organizations to meet the unique challenges of these unprecedented times and helping government and industry improve operational efficiency, productivity, and resiliency.

“The discussions would focus on harnessing digital identity management for economic transformation as well as financial inclusion globally and in Nigeria and Africa. Looking at trends like risks, challenges, opportunities, regulations, and general market governance mechanisms and instruments) for enhanced access to Information Technology that will enable Africans to meet its net zero commitment and achieve sustainable socio-economic development” the statement read.

It stated that the initiative of CIO Club Africa was to increase its contribution in deepening the development of critical knowledge areas that would make Africa competitive in the near and distance future and continue to point at solutions that would create opportunities across board for all stakeholders to benefit.

“The 21st century has witnessed unprecedented shift towards a digital economy, with the proliferation of new technologies, digital platforms, and innovations that have transformed the way we live, work, and interact with each other. In this context, the nexus between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion has become more important than ever, as it represents a critical enabler for inclusive growth, economic development and social empowerment.

“The importance of this conversation lies in the fact that it brings together a diverse group of stakeholders in the tech industry, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and civil society representatives, to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy, and to explore new ways to leverage the power of technology for the benefit of all”

By examining the role of e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion, the summit can help identify the key drivers of growth and innovation, as well as the key barriers and obstacles that need to be addressed to ensure that the benefits of the digital economy are shared by all.

“Whether you are an entrepreneur looking to launch a new startup, a policymaker seeking to promote economic development, or a civil society representative advocating for social justice and inclusion, The CIO Club Africa Summit 2023 summit provides an invaluable opportunity to learn from experts in the field, exchange ideas and insights, and build new partnerships and networks that can drive innovation and progress.

“This summit provide opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate, share ideas, and explore innovative solutions to address the digital divide and promote digital inclusion. This is a must-attend for anyone interested in leveraging technology to promote economic growth, reduce poverty, and achieve sustainable development goals” the statement affirmed.