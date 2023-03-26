By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria on Saturday informed institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the Council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date.

The acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, said the reason for the suspension of the manual confirmation is due to the launch of WAEC Digital Certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates.

She further said efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

According to her, the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates.

Adesina explained that institutions and organizations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

She noted that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database.

“We implore stakeholders and the general public to utilize the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system.

“We kindly request that institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, etc, provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates,” Adesina stated.

Furthermore, the council urged stakeholders to update their portals to accommodate the sharing of the WAEC certificate.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform can be accessed online through www.waec.org and the mobile version can be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores,” she added.