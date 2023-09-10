From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the approval for the deployment of a Digital Economy Centre (DEC) in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Kaduna South Senatorial District a month ago, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has gone a step further by sending materials meant for installation to facilitate digital services to the mapped location.

The Principal of Government Secondary School Kafanchan (Senior), Mr. Simon Yusuf has taken the delivery of the array of equipment to ensure the smooth take-off of the Centre.

The Senator representing the Zone in the 10th National Assembly, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung had secured the approval of the Agency to install a 300-capacity women and youth training centre within his constituency.

Receiving the array of equipment at the school premises in Kafanchan on Saturday, the Principal of the school, thanked the Senator for nominating the school for the project, promising to champion the safeguarding of the supplies for the benefit of all especially students.

Of all the expected materials needed for the smooth take-off of the centre, the principal confirmed to newsmen that he has taken delivery of over 80 per cent of them.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Lawmaker commended NITDA for the rapid deployment of the ICT array of equipment noting that, it would translate to a more digitally savvy community.

When completed, the Digital Economy Centre would be equipped with computers, internet connectivity, a Local Area Network (LAN), an e-learning solution, a solar-powered inverter, generator, among others.