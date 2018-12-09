The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, described the turnout at the burial as massive and gratifying.

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government on Sunday expressed its deepest gratitude to all those who attended the funeral rites of the late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The government also lauded the contributions of individuals and organisations including the prayers offered by the clergy for a successful burial.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement, described the turnout at the burial as massive and gratifying.

Iworiso-Markson noted that there couldn’t have been a better way to show the love and solidarity of those who attended the funeral activities have for the Dickson family and the state in general.

He stated that government views the tremendous outpouring of support as an immeasurable love and infinite camaraderie which would never be taken for granted but would forever remain indelible.

The statement stressed that the government holds in high esteem, those who personally attended the burial and all those sent their representatives.

It thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his condolence message which was read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo.

The statement also appreciated former vice president, and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for paying their last respects to the departed matriarch of the Dickson family.

Also mentioned in the statement were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who represented the National Assembly; the governors of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others dignitaries mentioned in the statement were the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; members of the party’s National Working Committee, former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa and the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, Walid Jibrin.

The rest were the Managing Director of the NDDC, Nsima Ekere; former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu; former minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; MD of SPDC, Osagie Okunbor and former MD of NDDC, Timi Alaibe among others.

Traditional rulers, chiefs, civil society organisations, NGOs, youth and women groups, members of the diplomatic community and the media among others were also commended.

Mrs Dickson who died on August 8, 2018, at the age of 72, was buried at Enimieyi compound, Esinekrizi Quarters in Toru Angiama community, of Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.