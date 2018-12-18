Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Reprieve has come the way of 28 indigent law graduates from Bayelsa State that were at the verge of missing out from going to Law School.

The 28 students under the Bayelsa State Law Graduate Forum (BALAGRAF), headed by Mr. Aluzu Ebikebuna Augustine, had been pleading with the Bayelsa State Government to come to their aid and support their law school education with N8.2 million.

Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, was said to have been moved by the plight of the students and took their matter to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, who approved the money to be paid to them.

Obuebite, while commenting on the payment of the fees, assured that the Governor Dickson administration would not joke with the academic pursuit of Bayelsans.

According to him, the prompt action taken by the governor is in line with the priority placed on education.

“It takes an education friendly governor to take such a bold step to grant them scholarship into the Law school with such a short notice and in a time when the inflow from the Federal level is little.

“I, therefore, urge the youths in the state to take maximum advantage of the revolution in the education sector and ensure that you attain an enviable height educationally instead of engaging in social vices that are of no good to you and the State at large”

Chairman of BALAGRAF, Mr. Augustine, in a statement, confirmed the receipt of the money by the 28 students and commended the Governor Dickson administration for intervening on behalf of the students.

“The Forum hereby acknowledges receipt of the payment of ₦295,000 in each of the account of the 28 indigent Bayelans in a very transparent process.

“This has only gone to cement the gargantuan stride the Restoration government have made in the educational sector of the state.

“We thank particularly, the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite for his fatherly disposition in ensuring Bayelsa state did not miss out on its slot in the 2018/2019 academic session of the Nigerian Law School due to financial constraint”.