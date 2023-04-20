From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A group, Coalition of Nigerian Professionals in Diaspora, has endorsed the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, for Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by George Monday and Joy Ogbugo , President and Secretary and other members, the group noted that Ogah possesses all the requisite academic and leadership credentials to lead the House.

They appealed to the President-elect,Bola Tinubu, the APC leadership and members of the House of Representatives to give Ogah the chance to take the position.

“That we congratulate His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president elect of Nigeria, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, Vice President elect Nigeria, and the APC of their meritorious victory during the Nigerian 2023 general elections.

“That we congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the INEC for their bravery and diligence in the conduct of 2023 general elections.

“That we have reviewed the political situations in Nigeria including the need for promoting national unity, equity, justice, national integration, and the multi-ethnic diversity of Nigerian.

“That we have carefully examined the current political dispensation including the incoming administration to be led by His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the incoming President of Nigeria. We found that for the purpose of national integration, national unity, equity, justice, fairness, and national prosperity, there is urgent need to zone the position of Deputy Speaker, House of Representative to the South East Nigeria.

” Also, we examined the competence, character’s, trustworthiness, capabilities, experience, expertise, and honesty of all National Assembly members elected from the South East Nigeria and discovered that Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah OON, Member House of Representative for Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency stands most competent to be considered for the position of Deputy Speaker, House of Representative of Nigeria.

“Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah OON have both academic and leadership qualities to lead the incoming House of Representative as the Deputy Speaker and should be given opportunity to serve in the 10th National Assembly. Also, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah OON has remained one of the most influential supporters of APC government in the South East Nigeria and has demonstrated leadership in both private and public sectors. Hon. Ogah has acquired extensive legislative experience through participation in various international legislative leadership training programmes across the world.

“That Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah OON has the international connection to drive Nigerian professionals in Diaspora and other foreign economic development experts into coming to invest in Nigeria in support for Nigerian socioeconomic development.

“That based on the competency, outstanding pedigree, and leadership qualities of Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah OON, we hereby strongly recommend him for election into the office of the Deputy Speaker during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.”