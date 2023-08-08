By Sunday Ani

A group, Ndigbo Diaspora Forum, USA, has disclosed plans to donate a state-of-the-art multi-media studio to the proposed Igbo Cultural Village Complex of the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS) University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN).

This was disclosed by the leader of the group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze during the Forum’s regular fortnight meeting over the weekend.

Dr. Anakwenze, who is also the Convener of the CIS-UNN Igbo Confab Stakeholders’ Forum and Chairman of the CISA Board of Presidents observed that the partnership reflects the shared vision of preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Igbo culture within Igbo homeland, Diaspora, and the wider global community.

He noted that the multi-media studio would serve as a hub for producing and broadcasting content that showcases the diverse facets of Igbo culture, history, music, dance, language, and traditions. He stressed that with this significant contribution, the Ndigbo Diaspora Forum would provide a platform for educating, engaging, and connecting the Igbo community and the broader audience interested in learning about the vibrant culture of Ndigbo.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka on this transformative project. By establishing a multi-media studio within the proposed Igbo Cultural Village Complex, we are enabling future generations to connect with their heritage in innovative ways and ensuring the longevity of Igbo culture on the global stage,” he stated

In his response, the CIS Director and Convener of 2023 maiden CIS-UNN International Conference on Igbo studies, Prof Chris Uchenna Agbedo, said the cultural village complex was an initiative of the Centre, with the intention to serve as a learning and resource centre, which would feature exhibition spaces, performance venues, traditional architecture, and immersive educational programmes that highlight the richness and diversity of Igbo traditions. He noted that the inclusion of a multi-media studio would enhance the Complex’s ability to reach a wider audience and engage with various generations of Ndigbo in homeland and Diaspora.

“We are deeply grateful for the commitment of the CIS-UNN Igbo Confab Stakeholders’ Forum and the convener, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, to the noble vision of the Igbo Cultural Village Complex. Their invaluable contribution in the form of a multi-media studio aligns perfectly with our mission to promote and preserve the Igbo language and cultural heritage, while fostering cultural understanding and appreciation,” he said.

According to Dr. Agbedo, the partnership between Ndigbo Diaspora Forum and the CIS signifies a significant step forward in the preservation of Igbo heritage within the Igbo homeland and Igbo communities worldwide, even as he stressed that the studio would serve as a lasting testament to the dedication of the Igbo community to sharing their culture’s vibrancy with generations to come. He said the master plan for the establishment of the Igbo Village Complex would be unveiled during the opening ceremonies of CIS-UNN maiden International Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Princess Alexandra Auditorium (PAA), UNN.

Agbedo had earlier in a chat with newsmen in his office during the week disclosed that the opening ceremonies, which will be chaired by the Los Angeles-based medical practitioner, Dr. Anakwenze, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, would feature keynote speech by the former Director, Centre for Igbo Studies, and professor of Linguistics & Igbo Studies, Lady Gabriella Ihuarougo Nwaozuzu, while lead paper presentations would be by top-notch academics and researchers, including Peter Akah, professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, UNN and former IMSU Vice Chancellor; Dr Emma Obiesie, Okan International University & Davie Florida USA/Turkey; Cecilia Eme, professor of Linguistics, Unizik, Awka; Toochukwu Omemma, professor of Political Science, UNN & Berlin University of Technology, Germany and Ogbonna Onuoha, professor of Linguistics & DVC, ABSU, among others.

According to him, the event would equally feature prize-giving to deserving individuals, who have impacted positively on the Igbo language and cultural heritage through their distinguished careers in the academia, business, private and public leadership positions, media, entertainment industry, and other fields of human endeavour.

Also, President of the Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA) and Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Ndigbo Diaspora Forum on Crowdfunding for CIS’ Igbo Cultural Village Complex, James Ogbuka Umekwe, contributing during the meeting, said the Forum would take time to conduct due diligence on companies that would be contacted for the supply of cameras, audiovisual equipment and other basic accessories for the setting-up of the multi-million Naira multi-media outfit for the cultural village complex in UNN.

Other prominent members of the Stakeholders’ Forum, who added moral and financial support for the multi-media initiative at the meeting included an emeritus professor of Ethno-Musicology, Western Kentucky University, Virginia, USA, Dr. Johnston Akuma Kalu Njoku (Ticha); Head of Heritage Institute of Igbo World Assembly and Founder, Igbo Farm Village Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Dr. Josephine Amaka Aguoji; and Vice President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Nze Amadiebube Mbaama (President Emeritus, CISA). Others were Dr. Emma Obiesie, Professor/Dean School of Business, Okan International University & Davie Florida USA/Turkey; Hon Chudi Asidianya, CISA Emeritus President and CEO, CA-MPR Inc, Ontario Canada; Prof Douglas B. Chambers, Executive Director, Igbo History Foundation, LLC, USA; Prof Kevin J. Hales, University of Missouri, Columbia, USA; Dr. Sidney Louis Davis, Director, Igbo Landing Project, Boston Massachusetts; Dr. Napoleon Onyechi, CEO West Lake Pharmacy Inc. Florida, USA, and Oba Odezuluigbo Abagana; Prof Francis Nwonwu, CEO, Research & Development Consulting, Pretoria SA; Oliver Obinna Nwankwo, Netherlands.

Other members of the Ndigbo Diaspora Forum include Chigbo Anyaso, President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ethiopia; Anthonia Uju Okoye, Youth Director, Igbo Union of Washington State, Inc.; Emma Nwatah, ASA-USA Board member, Chicago; Chief Julius Osakwe, President Emeritus, Ohaneze Ndigbo, South Africa; and Emeka Onuma, CISA Youth Leader, Belgium.