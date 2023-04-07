From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Diaspora chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Korea, yesterday, endorsed Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for the position of senate president.

A statement jointly signed by APC South Korea chairman, Mr. Yuccee Uwah and secretary, Chief Charles Mokwe, said the chapter arrived at the decision to support Kalu after its members undertook a thorough profile assessment of Senators-elect who had so far, indicated interest for the position.

Kalu recently declared interest to contest for the senate presidency. He said it was his turn to become senate president, being a ranking lawmaker from the South East and pledged to be ‘Team Nigeria’ if elected.

According to Uwah, arising from our general meeting in Seoul, South Korea, the party identified Kalu’s parliamentary experiences, including his detribalised leadership qualities as major factors.

“This is most needed to govern the affairs of the senate,’’ Uwah said.

He also said that Kalu’s loyalty to the progress of the party and his national spread in terms of business, political and educational alliances were other reasons for endorsing him.

Uwah appealed to the APC leadership and the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to rally behind Kalu.

“Members of our great party, APC Korea, have conducted thorough appraisal of aspirants vying for the office of Senate President and lead the 10th National Assembly.

“Using verifiable indicators including but not limited to leadership traits, political exposure, governance experience, competence, cosmopolitan, and democratic credentials, the senate Chief Whip, Kalu came tops across these indicators.

“Kalu stood head and shoulders higher than the others. In our considered view that Kalu has demonstrable competency, capability and capacity to steer the ship of the 10th National Assembly towards cordial Executive-Legislature relationship that will consolidate our democracy.

“Kalu fits the bill to lead the senate as its presiding officer in the next dispensation from all material particulars.

“We believe that he has the competence, capability and capacity to mobilise, coordinate and provide the much needed leadership that delivers results for effective legislative governance and oversight for the country.”

Uwah added that Kalu understood the needs and aspirations of all regions of the country, recalling that the senate chief whip hailed from the South-East, educated in Maiduguri, Borno and built his businesses in the South West, Lagos.

Uwah said the chapter had activated contact mobilisation of its members in other countries, members of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and other key stakeholders to support their cause.

“As governor of Abia from 1999 to 2007, Kalu had aides from across Nigeria’s ethnic groups. Currently as senate Whip and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Abia , Kanu’s aides cut across all ethnic groups and religious divides.

“Sen. Kalu is cosmopolitan in outlook, adept at managing Nigeria’s creative diversity as well as strategic leadership traits that deliver results.

“He is the committed patriot that we need at this point of our nation’s history and we urge senators-elect across the party lines to support, vote and elect Kalu the senate president,’’ he said.