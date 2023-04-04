By Christian Agadibe

The Benue-born filmmaker cum actor, John Oche Success, popularly known as Dr Success John was overwhelmed recently by a six-million dollars birthday wishes from his celebrity friends on social media.

On his Instagram page,…, friends, fans and colleagues in the movie industry flooded his comment session with prayers and congratulatory messages in their show of love.

Among A-list actors who took their time off to storm his residential apartment and party with him are Destiny Etiko, Lizzy Gold, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro, and Onny Michael.

Others are Somadina Adinma, Phil Daniels Aniedo, Linda John, Chioma Daniels, and Desmond Ken among others. It was glam and fun-packed.

Meanwhile, Dr. John Success is a producer, who boasts many movies to his credit. “I have lost count of the number of movies I have produced. We don’t count when working.”

Although he can’t wrap his head around the totality, notable among his works are Tears of a Mad Woman; Mama Goes Mad; Supreme, Controller; Child Seller; Desperate Queen; Brainwork; Sex Bet; Bond; Kings Decision; and Royal Quest among others.

The producer, who has dabbled in acting, has also displayed his acting strength in movies like Celebrities.

He acted alongside sterling casts including Etiko, Jerry Williams, Queeneth Hilbert, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro and others.