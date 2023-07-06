From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has said that despite the current challenges facing the country, Nigeria remained a great country.

Cui stated this during a welcome ceremony in Abuja for 65 Nigerian graduates returning from China.

The graduates studied in China courtesy of CCECC, the Federal Government, Central South University and Chang’an University, China respectively.

An elated Cui disclosed that in the 21st century, maybe in the 80s, Chinese people were travelling to study in the United States and other developing countries, but currently, young people travel to China for their educational needs.

Cui said: “I do believe that China, not only can make Chinese people’s happiness, Chinese national rejuvenation, and I do believe Chinese companies here can do things for Nigerian people’s happiness and Nigeria’s rejuvenation because Nigeria really is a great country.”

Earlier, Cui said he believed the students will be the backbone to develop Nigeria, saying that he hoped that the students were not just assets of their families, but also of the nation.

Cui further said he believed that through their studies in China, they would contribute their wisdom, their knowledge and skills to the development of all great Nigeria.

Cui who acknowledged that China is also facing challenges, however said the Chinese people were confident that with common efforts, they will be successful.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the bilateral relations with China has bolstered infrastructure in the development of the country.

Akume who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs Nko Esuabana Asante, also said the intermodal collaboration the infrastructural development has brought to bear has made the country witnessed development.

Giving a brief of the programme, the Managing Director, CCECC, David Wang, said starting in 2018, CCECC has been working with the Government of Nigeria, Central South University and Chang’an University in China in selecting and sponsoring young Nigerians to further their education in China.

“In 2018, the first batch of 45 students who started their five-year undergraduate program in Ahmed Bello University were selected to attend this 3+2 program, which means that after 3-year study in Nigeria, they will be sponsored by CCECC to continue their study in Central South University, China.

“Among these 45 young talents, 25 students have already returned to Nigeria after their graduation in 2020. 20 are continuing their study in master’s degree, and now these 20 students are also standing here after their successful graduation this year.

“Also, in the same year of 2018, CCECC started its 1+4 cooperation program with Chang’an University, China. Under this program, the students sponsored by CCECC will attend 1-year language study in China before they are officially enrolled into their 4-year study as undergraduate students in Chang’an University. Till now, I am proud to announce that up to 122 students have benefited from this program. 40 of them are standing here, with their bachelor’s degree in hand,” Wang said.

On his part, CCECC Chairman, Jason Zhang, said the cooperation programme between CCECC, the Government of Nigeria, and the best engineering universities in China like Central South University and Chang’an University, is another shining example of the dedication of the company to shoulder its responsibility.

“For CCECC, by sponsoring these young minds to study engineering majors, which are urgently needed in the country, the company is showing the true spirit of giving back to the society, and is achieving its goal of carrying out the full industrial chain cooperation with technical knowhow transfer needed in the country,” Zhang said.