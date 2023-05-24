From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

One of Nigeria’s leading Afrobeats artists Derrick Okougbo, known officially by his stage name Derriq, is set to release the official music video for his chart-topping hit song “Position.” The video, directed by Paul04, promises to thrill fans with its stunning visual effects and captivating storyline.

“Position” has been a massive success since its release, hitting airwaves across the country and becoming a favorite amongst music lovers. The song’s catchy beat, coupled with Derriq’s signature vocals, has made it an anthem for the African youth, inspiring dance moves and sing-alongs across the continent.

The highly anticipated music video promises to take the song to the next level, featuring an all-star cast, high-end production, and intense choreography.

Speaking about the video, Derriq said, “This video is a visual representation of the energy and vibes that the song brings. With relatable lyrics, the song has inspired lots of youths and I can only give thanks to God.

On what his fans should expect from the music video: “Fans can expect a lot of excitement, colors, and dance in this one. Trust me, it will be a major hit. Oh yes guys, 29th May, we blow up everywhere,” he added.

The video release comes at a time when Derriq is enjoying a new level of success, having recently featured superstars such as Lil Kesh and Teni, unveiled his record label” B.AncestorMusic” and performed at several high-profile events across Nigeria.

Fans of the Edo state-born singer can expect a treat when the music video drops on 29th May 2023. According to Derriq, the video will be available on all major video-sharing platforms, and fans can catch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on his social media pages.