From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the deputy speakership position, Benjamin Kalu, is facing a fresh hurdle as Conference of Network of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria wants the slot zoned to Ebonyi State.

The APC National Working Committee had zoned the position to the South East in a bid to give the region a sense of belonging.

But its National Coordinator, Victor Kalu, at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, argued that Abia State, where Kalu hails from already has presiding officers in the National Assembly saying it was partial for the APC NWC to have adopted the representative of Bendel Federal Constituency in Abia, when Ebonyi State overwhelmingly voted for the governing party.

“We are concerned over the decision of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling APC to anoint and tag the name of Benjamin Kalu for the Deputy Speaker position of the 10th National Assembly zoned to the South East. While, we equally commend the party for zoning the Deputy Speaker position to the South East, it should be micro zoned to Ebonyi State based on their immense contribution to the development of APC in the South East.”

The group called on the leadership of the APC to allow leaders, stakeholders of the party and lawmakers-elect to decide who is best qualified to represent the zone in that capacity.

“If they must be fair, they should consider Ebonyi State members’ elect, for the position as a reward for hard work and party loyalty.

“Currently, Abia State which did not deliver 25 per cent to the APC in the presidential election occupies the position of Deputy Whip in the House of Representatives in the person of Nkiruka Onyejipcha; Ben Kalu as spokesperson; and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Chief Whip in the Senate all from Abia. And now you zone the Deputy Speaker position to Abia State, where is justice, principle of balancing and Federal Character in line with the party constitution.”

The groip appealled to the APC leadership , particularly the President-elect. Bola Tinubu to retract their position.

“We have very reputable, competent, experienced members elect from Ebonyi State whose sterling profile, leadership and legislative experiences is qualified enough to occupy the Deputy Speakership position of the 10th National Assembly,” it said. They have the right credentials with their bipartisan approach to deputise the speaker.”