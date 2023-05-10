From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA) has urged members of the 10th House of Representatives to support the South East for the position of Deputy Speaker.

NDRA’s call followed the choice of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cede deputy speakership of the green chamber to South East in the person of Benjamin Okezie Kalu, representing Bende federal constituency.

The National Coordinator, NDRA, Bright Ngolo, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, said although the group had earlier advocated speakership for South East, the latest development was commendable because the geo-political zone was not marginalized.

Ngolo noted: “Recall that on the 29th April 2023, the NDRA made a public appeal to the party leadership, members-elect and stakeholders to consider ceding the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South-East geopolitical zone and to Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu in particular for his youthfulness, intelligence, friendship across regions, tribes and cultures.

“We considered his track record of visibility in the ninth Assembly as House spokesperson as the core reason our group embarked upon an advocacy through the media to have such a detribalised Nigerian occupies the exalted seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Today, our lobby and advocacy have led to the zoning of the Deputy Speakership of the 10th National Assembly to the South East region and further micro zoning to Hon Benjamin, member representing Bende Federal constituency.

“Even though it fell below our projection, we want to thank the National Working Committee of the APC for taking the wise decision of not completely neglecting the agitations and calls by Nigerians across party, ethnic and religious lines, that the South East geopolitical zone should not and must not be excluded from the political leadership of the country at this auspicious moment of our national history.

“Gentlemen, we are not surprised at the micro zoning of this position to Hon Benjamin Kalu, as we have eloquently enumerated some of the qualities for which we found him fit for leadership of the House of Representatives.”

The group appealed to members-elect of the 10th National Assembly irrespective of their different political affiliations, to vote a detribalised Nigerian, Kalu, for deputy speaker, because of his outstanding legislative traits.

Ngolo expressed: “NDRA considers the interest of Abia State which is one of the nine states that constitute the Niger Delta region, as non-negotiable given the fact that by geographical proximity, Abia still falls under the South-East geopolitical zone. We shall not shut our eyes or waiver in our determination to ensure that Abia State is not politically marginalized.

“May we remind Nigerians that the task of including youths into the leadership matrix of the country cannot be overemphasized as the youths remain the most important demographics in terms of population with over 60 per cent of registered voters?

“Therefore, considering Hon Benjamin Kalu, who falls into this critical demographics, cannot be seen as a political mistake, but rather, a bridge-building decision to ensure that the voices of minorities and the marginalized get heard in the emerging dispensation.

“We do believe that the time is now for the banishment of gas flaring, crude oil stealing and militancy and replacing these with entrepreneurship in artisanal and modular refineries and consciously promoting a green environment to save our unborn generation.

“Finally, we appeal to members-elect from other political divides and stakeholders alike to support and endorse the emergence of the APC’s preferred candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the interest of national unity.”