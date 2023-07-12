From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

To effectively check criminality in the society, the deputy governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, has stressed the need to first tackle the issue of drug abuse adequately.

Onyeme said there should be strident measures to check drug abuse in the country, if the government is to win the war against criminality.

The deputy governor spoke in Asaba when he received the State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), John Omotosho Tunde on a courtesy call.

According to him, “There is a strong correlation between drug abuse and criminality and once drug abuse is effectively checked, the rate of crime in the society will reduce.”

He said Delta is safe for investment as the prevalence of crime is very low in the state, and thanked the NDLEA for their proactive measures which have reduced the abuse of drugs.

“I want to specially thank the NDLEA for all that you are doing for humanity and all that you do to reduce the incidences of drug abuse and related crimes in Delta State.

“The work that you do is very important to us because of the relationship between drug abuse and crime. Where there is high incidence of drug abuse, the rate of crime is high.

“It is good that the NDLEA has greatly tackled drug abuse in our state but you should not rest on your oars,” Onyeme said.

He assured the agency that the present administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will always partner with NDLEA and other agencies that are working for a better society.

Mr. Tunde had told his host that they were in his office to intimate him about their activities in the state.