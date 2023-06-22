From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In an effort to ensure healthcare delivery system, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital(NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State has presented another round of free medical outreach at Neni in Aniocha Local Government Area where over 600 outpatients received medicare.

The medical mission was a collaboration between NAUTH and the Department of Community Medicine and Primary Health Care in partnership with Zepel Engineering Ltd.

It featured: screening for common ailments, eyecare services, medical consultations and health promotion.

The Head, Department of Community Medicine and Primary Health Care, Prof Chika Ubajaka told participants that the medical mission was part of the corporate social responsibilities of the hospital to the people of the State to promote the health of several members of the communities in Anambra State.

On the request earlier by the PG of the community for the NAUTH to organize the programme twice a year, Prof Ubajaka who is the Coordinator of the medical outreach said the request would be presented to the CMD for approval, saying that she was confident that it would be granted.

She expressed appreciation to the Department of Community Medicine and Public Health Care, nurses, pharmacists, labouratory scientists and every other personnel that assisted one way or the other to make the programme a success.

She said they were excited and satisfied with the way beneficiaries responded as against their initial fear of low turnout.

Prof Ubajaka said they came prepared with the expectation that over 600 outpatients with diverse ailments would be taken care of, having come with enough drugs and eye glasses.

“We told them that we would come prepared and that the beneficiaries would go home with joy. Our team of medical personnel did a nice job, ” she said.

A Consultant in the Department of Community Medicine and Public Health Care, Dr Alutu Collins delivered a lecture on prevention and treatment of high blood pressure.

He also spoke at length on dietical discipline with the advice that people should eat right.

The traditional ruler of Neni community, Igwe Damian Ezeani in his address

commended NAUTH for its medical intervention to address all kinds of ailments in the area.

The Igwe assured that the people of Neni would always support NAUTH branch in his community and whatever project the hospital might wish to execute in his domain.

The President-General(PG) of Neni, Sir Christian Ikebudu also appreciated the management of the health institution for considering Neni in their free medical mission.

He said that people started trooping to the Neni Civic Center, venue for the medical outreach as early as 5.30 am, Tuesday.

Sir Ikebudu, however, appealed to the management of NAUTH to consider executing the programme twice a year in his community for the maximum benefit of the locals and because of what he described as the economic reality in Nigeria at the moment.

“This is a period of great economic challenge for many Nigerians who have to grapple with inflation induced by the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government. An intervention like this will really go a long way to ameliorating the sufferings of the people. This has made it possible for many people to know their health status with a free medical attention. It’s highly commendable and we are grateful to the NAUTH and the organizers of this medical mission, ” he said.

The Chief Host of the programme was the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the NAUTH, Associate Prof Joseph Ugboaja.

Some senior staff members present included Prof Chigozie Ifeadike who appreciated Neni community members for being good host to NAUTH, and the Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Chinyere Onwuka.

Some of the beneficiaries interviewed expressed satisfaction for the medical intervention and wished the NAUTH and its management well.