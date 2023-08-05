From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Students of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Primary and Secondary Schools, Abuja, have been charged to be agents of positive change and torchbearers in their various communities.

The students have also been charged to be ambassadors that will shape a bright future for the development of the nation.

DEPOWA President and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Oghogho Musa gave the charge at the graduation ceremony of the DEPOWA Primary and Secondary Schools at Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja.

Mrs Musa, while congratulating the students on their graduation, said “you have conquered challenges, embraced growth and emerged as shining examples of what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance.

She said “As you begin a new chapter in your lives,I urge you to reflect on the valuable lessons you have learned within these walls and remember that education extends beyond your text books, the development of your character will determine your success in life.

“To my graduating students, you should know that character stands for, Compassion,Honesty, Accounting, Adoptability, Trustworthiness, Responsibility, Courage, Empathy and Respect, for these are the virtues that will guide you towards a brighter future.”

She commended the teachers and staff members of the school for their commitment in providing a conducive learning environment for the children to excel in their academics and thanked parents for their unwavering support in shaping the future of the students who are the hope of tomorrow.

“students are the future leaders of this great nation, you hold within you the power to steer Nigeria towards progress and development.

Earlier in her address, Commandant of the school, Squadron Leader Roqibat Akerele-Alatise, thanked the DEPOWA President for her unwavering support in fostering the school’s growth and expressed gratitude to parents for entrusting their children’s education to the school.

She equally commended the graduating students for their tenacity and reminded them of the importance of education in shaping the society.

Also speaking, the outgoing Head Boy, of the school, Nuhu Joseph, narrated how the school transformed his life and that of his fellow students and commended the teachers and staff of the school for their dedicated efforts at nurturing students of the school. He also thanked the DEPOWA’s President for gracing the occasion and motherly advice to them which he said they will abide to, to become great future leaders.