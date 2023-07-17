• Ask him to perish idea to give N8,000 to poor

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Bishops of the Methodist Church Nigeria have asked President Bola Tinubu to ensure his governance style is a clear departure from that of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, if he intends to succeed.

They also want him to consider formation of state police to deal with incessant killings of harmless Nigerians across the country.

Apparently piqued by Tinubu administration’s decision to give N8,000 each to about 12 million households from the N500 billion fuel subsidy palliative, the Bishops who rose from their 40th Annual Council of Bishops at Wesley Cathedral, Uwani, Enugu, yesterday advised Tinubu to distance his administration from a governance style that looks and treats Nigerians as beggars.

Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Oliver Ali Aba, stated this at press conference to mark the end of the Bishops conference which had as its theme: “Contending for the Faith (Jude V.3).”

The cleric said Nigeria was abundantly blessed by God with natural resources (mineral deposits) across the country but “pure mismanagement” was the bane of the country.

He said: “I want to believe strongly that coming into power of our father, His Excellency, the president of our country today, the Jagaban, Asiwaju Tinubu Ahmed, I want to believe that God brought him to power at a time like this, I want to believe strongly that he knew Nigeria and he knows the problem of our society. Nigeria is so large to be governed with the Almajiri style of life. What can that kind of money (N8,000) do for Nigeria today and the Nigeria tomorrow? I think what the government of the day should do is to depart from the previous regime who believed in sharing five, five thousand to some individuals which we don’t know. When they told us they were fighting for us, indirectly they were also dealing with us which I want this present regime to depart from that system.

“Let the Federal Government look for a way and bring back the ailing industries. Like if you go to the northern part, particularly Kaduna State, we have a lot of textile industries, let them revive them, bring them to life and that will give employment to teaming youths of our population and I want to assure you that, that will help us rather than giving us, giving a family N8,000.”

The Bishops in their communiqué said, “while applauding the decision of the Federal Government on the removal of the petroleum products subsidy, admonishes the government to develop a heart of milk-like kindness by putting up some implementable palliatives so as to reduce the current hardship of the ordinary Nigerians.”

Frowning at the incessant killings in the country, they said: “Furthermore, the Bishops in Council acknowledge the various efforts of the Federal Government in her attempt to curb the various violent crises across the Country that have maimed and sent many Nigerians to their early graves and calls on the government at the centre to be more proactive in handling the issue. Consequently, the Council enjoins the government to look into the idea of the formation of state police so as to reduce the spate of the incessant killings of harmless Nigerians by the alleged insurgents, militants and terrorists.

“Moreover, while acknowledging some of the hitches, alleged discrepancies and complaints about the conduct and eventual results of the 2023 general elections, the Bishops in Council salute the courage of the aggrieved contestants in the Elections who have chosen the way of Peace by going to the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the process and outcome of the election through legal redress; and calls on the Judiciary to objectively look at the merits of each case in her decision-making process.”

The Council called on all Christians, particularly Methodist faithful to rise up to the challenge of defending the faith of the Church in times of need.

“Members are enjoined to devote more time to the study of the Scripture and prayers so as to be properly armed for the battle of defending the Faith, noting that authentic faith often reflects in Christ-like behaviour will be upheld. However, Council frowns at the current spate of moral decadence and the decline in the moral and ethical values of our contemporary society as expressed in digital and cyber crimes amongst other ills: and decried it as an existential threat to our ‘Africaness.’ Consequently, the Council in session calls for National Ethical Renewal; so as to restore and revive our cherished and age-long ethical principles and values.

“On the current wave of hardship and the rate of unemployment amongst our teaming youths, which have resulted in many of the young people dying on the high seas and the deserts in their attempts to cross over to Europe and other parts of the world in desires for greener pasture; Council calls on the three tiers of Government to frontally confront the issue and create a conducive environment for job creation and employment opportunities.”