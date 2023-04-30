From Fred Itua, Abuja

Governors of the North Central geopolitical zone, on Friday night in Abuja, approved the resolution of their senators-elect, endorsing Niger East senator, Sani Musa, for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

The North Central senators-elect met with the governors of the zone at the Kwara State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Friday night shortly after they met in the Maitama area of the city centre where they passed a resolution to back Sani Musa’s Senate Presidency aspiration.

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State received the senators-elect.

Senator Musa, who is the Chairman of the North Central Senators-Elect Caucus,

Led them to the meeting.

The meeting, it was learnt, was held so that they could formally meet and familiarise with their governors who are the political leaders of their various states.

They also seized the opportunity to convey to the governors, the resolutions of their caucus meeting.

Governor Bello, on the occasion, expressed appreciation to the caucus for coming together for the first time to pursue the interest of the zone, which he noted had never happened before.

Bello called on all the political actors in the zone from the local government elected officials, political appointees, serving and former members of the National Assembly and state legislators, to unite as one entity.

He also assured the federal lawmakers-elect that all the governors of the North Central geopolitical zone would support their aspiration to produce a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

He said: “This is the appropriate time for us to unite in order to pursue a common goal so that the North Central Nigeria would take its rightful place in the affairs of the country.”

In his speech the Kwara State governor, commended members of the caucus for coming together as a team to pursue a common goal.

Abdulrazaq said: “The fact that the elected senators from our zone, irrespective of their political party affiliation have chosen to come together to promote a common interest for the benefits of the North Central and the country, is a welcome development and highly commendable.

“We will advise the caucus to reach out to other zones with the aim of getting the required numbers and cooperation.”