From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has forwarded a list of 19 names to the House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

House of Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Falgore, announced this at plenary while reading the request letter of the governor to the legislators.

He implored the designates to appear before the Assembly tomorrow for their screening.

The nominees include Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, former president of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Baba Dantiye and the Chairman of the state New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Umar Doguwa.

The list also includes Ali Haruna Makoda, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, Danjuma Mahmoud, Musa Shanono Abbas Sani Abbas, Aisha Saji, Ladidi Garko, Marwan Ahmad, Muhd Diggol, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Yusuf Kofar Mata, Hamza Safiyanu, Tajo Usman Zaura, Sheikh Tijjani Auwal, Nasiru Sule Garo, and Haruna Isa Dederi.