A 2023 Chevening Scholar, UK,
Goodness Ogeyi Odey, has urged
Nigerian leaders to demonstrate
political will and commitment
to ensure that formulated health
and development policies are ef- fectively implemented to meet
people’s needs and priorities.
Speaking in an interview with
journalists, Odey lamented that
Nigeria often excel in policy for- mulation but often struggles with
implementation, and stressed the
need for the narrative to change.
She said: “The observation
implementation is indeed accurate
in many respects. Throughout
my engagement in health policy
design and advocacy, a common
question arises, ‘What happens after we design, review, and launch these policies?
“This question underscores
the need for a stronger focus on
translating policies into tangible
actions.
“I aim to gain a global perspec- tive and learn best practices from
a diverse community of faculty
‘Demonstrate political will in effective health policy implementation’
