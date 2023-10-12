A 2023 Chevening Scholar, UK,

Goodness Ogeyi Odey, has urged

Nigerian leaders to demonstrate

political will and commitment

to ensure that formulated health

and development policies are ef- fectively implemented to meet

people’s needs and priorities.

Speaking in an interview with

journalists, Odey lamented that

Nigeria often excel in policy for- mulation but often struggles with

implementation, and stressed the

need for the narrative to change.

She said: “The observation

implementation is indeed accurate

in many respects. Throughout

my engagement in health policy

design and advocacy, a common

question arises, ‘What happens after we design, review, and launch these policies?

“This question underscores

the need for a stronger focus on

translating policies into tangible

actions.

“I aim to gain a global perspec- tive and learn best practices from

a diverse community of faculty