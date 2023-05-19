From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena has warned the governors of Rivers and Bayelsa States, Nyesom Wike and Douye Diri, respectively, not to use Bayelsa state property to settle personal political scores between them.

Nabena equally expressed disappointment against the Rivers State governor, over the demolition of the Bayelsa State property located in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

The former APC spokesperson also cautioned the outgoing Rivers governor against extending what he described as “political drunkenness” beyond Rivers State.

The River State governor had ordered the demolition of two properties belonging to the Bayelsa State government, telling newsmen that he did not regret authorising the demolition.

He claimed that he had urged Governor Douye Diri to renovate the dilapidated property located along Akasa Street in the old government residential area because it defaced the area.

However, in the statement he issued on Friday, Nabena, condemned Wike’s action, arguing that the governor was only out to fight Diri dirty politically, by using state properties.

He warned the outgoing governor Wike to reduce unnecessary rivalry between both Rivers and Bayelsa, which are sister states, with a long history of cordiality, adding that the matter could have been resolved amicably.

Demolishing Bayelsa State properties and neighbouring states, according to Nabena, is a total disrespect to the people of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation at large.

His words: “As a Bayelsa son, I felt slighted and offended that Governor Wike is trying to rewrite history by redefining a long-time relationship between Rivers State and Bayelsa State.

“The whole world is in the know of the political rivalry between Governors Wike and Diri within their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Such is not new in politics but fighting a whole state and Ijaw nation because of their individual political ego is way beyond comprehension.

“In 2019, when the going was good between the two governors, Wike even spearheaded the Supreme Court case against the APC. At this time Wike did not think of demolishing Bayelsa State properties but because Governor Diri did not support Wike’s failed presidential ambition during PDP’s primary election, he suddenly woke up to remember that Bayelsa State properties are defacing an area in Port Harcourt. This is unacceptable.

“I will, therefore, call on Governor Wike to limit his dictatorship and political drunkenness to Rivers State. The Ijaw nation will not tolerate disrespect, Bayelsa people will not bow to Wike’s god and as a state, Wike cannot force his political interest over us, Bayelsa is not Rivers,” Nabena warned.

He maintained said despite Wike’s political intimidation of his people in Rivers State, the just concluded 2023 general election has shown that the people of Rivers State are sick and tired of Wike’s style of politics and they can’t wait for May 29 to come for him to leave and become history.

While calling on the elders and Chief of Ikwere land to call Wike to order, the APC chieftain also urged the River State governor not to undermine the Ijaw nation.

“Governor Wike should rather sort out his personal political problem with Governor Diri and never try to undermine the Ijaw nation,” he warned.