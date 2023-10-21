From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has iwarned the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Marwan Ahmed against disobeying its order.

The court, presided by Justice Simon Amobeda noted that failure to comply with its order could lead to contempt charges and possible imprisonment .

The warning was sequel to a complaint lodged by counsel to Iincorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners and 55 other applicants to the effect that an order of the court was not being observed by the Commissioner.

The applicants had complained that the respondent had continued to enter and tempter with their properties despite the courts substiting order.

The court had issued an order on the 29th September, restraining the Kano State Government from interfering with the properties of the applicants located at Kano Eid Ground, Kofar Mata in Kano Metropolis.

It equally ordered the Government, KNUPDA, and the Attorney General of the state to jointly pay the sum of N30 Billion to the applicants as compensation.

Kano State Attorney General, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, could not be reached for comment, but in a previous interview on the judgement, he made it clear that the government would appeal the judgment as it did not address the issue of proprietorship of the land in question.