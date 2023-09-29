From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided by Justice Simon Amobeda has ordered the state government to pay the sum of N30bn compensation to Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners for the unlawful demolition of their shops.

Justice Amobeda while delivering judgement on the matter Friday, also granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the state government and other respondents in the suit from entering or taking over the piece of land at Massallacin Eid ground until it followed due process.

“Kano State Government and other respondents are hereby restrained from transferring the land or title of the subject matter to any foriegn or Indigene whatsoever whichout following due process.” Justice Amobeda held.

The judge described the demolition of the shops belonging to applicants by the state government as barbaric while insisting thattge government did not follow due process.

Kano State government has however objected to the judgement, saying it was a miscarriage of justice.

The Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi in his reaction insisted that court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case as the state government was the sole owner of land according to the position of the Use Act.