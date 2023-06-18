From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has asked the Igbo living in Lagos State to remain calm as the development control in mega city carries out its physical development regulations.

This as the apex Igbo body described as fake publications trending in the social media alleging a decision by the Lagos State Government to take actions to victimize the Igbo citizens domiciled in Lagos.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who expressed concern over the lingering problems in Lagos said he would visit the South West state next few week to see to the amicable resolution of the issues.

The Ohanaeze PG said that some respected Igbo leaders in Lagos had assured him that there was no cause for alarm.

Regardless, he urged the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority to exercise prudence and best considerations in discharging their duties.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said the PG was very optimistic that during the visit, all the challenges confronting the Igbo in Lagos will be addressed.

Ogbonnia said: “Since the disturbing news broke out, we have made investigations in order to establish the true state of affairs. One of the reliable sources, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, Member, Lagos State Market Advisory Council and President Ndigbo-Amaka Progressive Market Association, stated that “the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority has been issuing warnings as regards the obstruction of some waterways.”

Quoting Ukatu, he added: “All that happened at Alaba and the emergency visit by the state government officials were directly about those blocking the free flow of water through the provided water ways.”

Ukatu added that the directive is “not in any way related to plazas and shops on the markets or along the market road.”

Ukatu enjoined all and sundry to “disregard the statements and video messages trending on the Internet and admonished that such propaganda is not necessary for the Igbo at this time.”

Ogbonnia further said that another Alaba resident, Chief Ikechukwu Okolo stated: “The truth is that some structures were erected on waterways, thereby obstructing drainages and causing flooding, especially during the rainy seasons. According to Okolo, “the owners of the affected structures have since been notified, for months, but as we can see, each time the execution order was to be effected, corrupt Government officials would get compromised, and the flooding challenge continues, until this time.”

He also said that Chief Evaristus Ozonweke, an Ohanaeze chieftain resident in Lagos, equally validated the above position.