From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As Nigerians celebrate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day, a member of the House of Representatives Hon.(Mrs) Wumi Ogunlola, has said that democracy is all about positively impacting the lives of the people, urging political office holders in the country to give priority to the welfare of citizens.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, in the 9th and outgoing National Assembly, who noted that some people paid with their lives for democracy to be enthroned in the country, expressed happiness that democratic rule has not been interrupted since its inception in 1999.

Ogunlola stated this at the weekend in Ijero Ekiti at the commissioning of two blocks of six classrooms at CAC Secondary School and a 500-Seater Lecture Theater at the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti built and donated by her.

Ogunlola who lost her bid to return to the Green Chamber, didn’t use that as an excuse but continued to do well for her people in her constituency.

The federal lawmaker who noted that she was fulfilled that all campaign promises made to the constituents have been fulfilled with no request presented before her being left unattended to, urged political leaders to touch more lives and ensure that the people enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“People occupying the positions of authority should feel the pains of the people, put themselves in their position and empathize with them by giving them quality lives in our democracy”

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who commissioned the projects, called on the people of the state to always ensure proper maintenance of public assets to ensure their durability.

Governor Oyebanji revealed that his administration would soon establish a department that would be saddled with the responsibility of maintaining government assets across the state.

He also reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing a conducive teaching and learning environment as the welfare of teachers and staff of institutions was paramount in the agenda of his government.

The Governor who commended the donor for improving the quality of life of the people of her constituency, urged other well meaning members of the society to cultivate the idea of giving back to their communities. This he said can be done through adoption of schools, health care centres and other projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

“When we get to a position of authority, we should also realize that we are not there for ourselves, it is the prayers of some people that brought us and we must show responsibility to those people, because, if we don’t, God will raise other people to do it.

“I have a compendium of what she has done, if she went to the House of Representatives and she had done all these in three communities, if she has a bigger portfolio she will do more. I have no doubt about her integrity, about her commitment to her people,” he said.

Ogunlola commended Governor Oyebanji for his efforts at developing all sectors of the economy, stressing that her activities in her constituency were just to complement government efforts in the state and also called on the school authority and students to ensure effective maintenance of the facilities.