From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, has called on Nigerians to keep faith and be responsible to the newly-elected leaders in the country as we mark the June 12 anniversary.

Isong, who doubles as the president and founder of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), Calabar, said it is high time the citizens prayed for those in authority so they may accomplish the expected mandate.

In a statement issued in Calabar on Monday and titled “responsibilities of citizens to their newly-elected leaders, Isong said: “Nigerians should keep faith on the Social contract and be patient, voiding murmuring, quick judgment and social media criticisms especially when appointments and policies do not favour them.

“At this present circumstance of our national development, security of lives and property are paramount, So Nigerians should wake up and say something if things are security architecture is not working according to plans because useful development can only thrive in a safe and peaceful atmosphere

“Therefore, I use opportunity to preach for peaceful co-existence among all the ethnic nationalities, urge for religious tolerance and social harmony and call for obedience to rule of law.”

According to him, the steps taken so far by the present administration are indications that the country is on the part of economic recovery and, therefore, called on stakeholders to rally the government at all levels to take the nation to the next level.