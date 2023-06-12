Pays tribute to founding fathers, calls for unity

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has called on citizens to rally behind their leaders and extend unwavering support to the government at all levels, as the nation commemorates Democracy Day.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, sent to the media on Monday, the Speaker emphasised the significance of this historic occasion and expressed his heartfelt felicitations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abdullahi Sule, and the entire citizenry.

Speaker Balarabe assured the public that the 7th Nasarawa State House of Assembly, under his leadership, remains committed to delivering the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people. He acknowledged the indelible contributions of Nigeria’s founding fathers and stressed that their efforts shall never be in vain.

Amidst the prevailing challenges faced by the nation, the Speaker urged citizens to maintain hope and stand united in supporting the government and leaders at all levels. He also appealed for prayers to address the country’s security, economic, and other pressing concerns, highlighting the need for collective efforts in overcoming these challenges for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Democracy Day serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s democratic journey and the strides made towards national development. As citizens reflect on this milestone, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi’s call for solidarity and support resonates, urging Nigerians to come together to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.” It added.

As the celebrations continue, Nigerians across the country are encouraged to embrace the spirit of unity, actively engage in nation-building, and contribute to the realisation of a vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.