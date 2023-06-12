From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu and Nigerians, on the marking of 2023 Democracy Day Celebration, with an assurance of securing the lives and property of citizens across the State.

Governor Fubara, in a statement to commemorate the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day said “The significant improvement recorded in our democratic journey has helped to reassure the people of government becoming effectively accountable, functional and vibrant.”

The governor declared that, “I join our president and my fellow leaders in expressing my solidarity and hearty good wishes to all Nigerians on this auspicious occasion of celebrating the nation’s democracy day and our progress as a developing nation since the fourth republic.”

He pointed out that the subject of the 2023 Democracy Day Celebration, ” Hope Reassured” was a reassurance of the prospect of a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria.

The state governor urged Nigerians to be vigilant in the defence and protection of “national ideals that constitute the fundamental pillars of nationhood and inspire the basis of our constitutional democracy.”

Fubara reiterated the commitment of his administration to the security well being of Rivers people and enjoined the citizens on the shared responsibility of securing the environment.

He charged the citizens to play their part and cooperate with the security agencies to keep Rivers State peaceful, secure and attractive to investors and visitors.