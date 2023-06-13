…urges Tinubu to look beyond Abuja politicians

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has advised president Bola Tinubu to look beyond politicians in the Federal Capital Territory if he really wants to renew the hope of Nigerians as promised.

Nwosu while speaking with journalists in a telephone interview in commemoration of the democracy day celebration said that the new face of NIgeria democracy is in the rural areas, adding that most Abuja based politicians can not represent the masses properly because they are far from the reality.

He further added that democracy is one the best things that has happened to Nigeria because it is a symbol of the unity in the nation’s diversity, therefore should be sustained.

“We just have to thank God for the journey so far. Democracy is what units us as a country and democracy is the government by the people and for the people. For us remaining one and having gone through this election and still remain united is something to thank God about. So, I want to sincerely congratulate every Nigerian. And kudos to the founding fathers of democracy especially MKO Abiola who is the reason for this June 12 celebration.

” For us to succeed having gone through some of the messages from the president talking about power, transportation and the rest those are the immediate needs of every Nigerian. The issue of devaluation and bringing power close to the people is the right thing to do. I am a believer of power going back to the people.let the councilor be more powerful than the chairman and so on,so that power will come from the people.

“I will also want to advise the president tthat he should look beyond people in Abuja. He should look at the people in the rural areas because most of the politicians in Abuja don’t even know where there are from, they will end up living in Abuja not even knowing what their people are going through in the villages. This is time for president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to look beyond politicians in Abuja and look directly to politicians in the rural areas that where the new face of democracy will come from,he said