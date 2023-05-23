From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected arms supplier and notorious cultist, who has been on the wanted list of the police in Delta State has been apprehended at Okwukoko community in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The 38-year old suspect, Bibi Asengbe, was sighted on a motorcycle while going to supply arms in his possession to one Marvin at Jakpa junction in Warri at N250,000.00 only.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said operatives swiftly mobilized and embarked on a technical intelligence led operation and trailed the suspect to his hideout at Okwukoko where he was rounded up.

Edafe said a locally made English berretta pistol was recovered from him, adding that investigation was on going to arrest his accomplices.

Meanwhile, five other suspects were arrested in Oghara, Ughelli and Isoko with arms during operations, according to Edafe.

In Oghara during a raid on a criminal hideout, 29-year old Edafe Ajari and 24-year old Wallis Louis were nabbed with one pump action gun, two double barrel cut-to-size, one battle axe and three live cartridges.

He said in Usiefurun in Ughelli South, the police busted a syndicate believed to be terrorising the community, and arrested the duo of Bright Akpomuje (24) and Michael Ogheneruese (24) with one locally made cut-to-size pistol, seven rounds of live cartridges.

In the Isoko axis, Edafe said operatives stormed a hideout at Owhelegbo where suspected cultists were holding and condoned off the area.

He said on noticing police presence, the suspects fled but were given a hot chase which led to the arrest of one Precious Moses (30) with a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, and three live cartridges.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Viking Confraternity and part of the syndicate terrorizing the said community,” he added.

In all the cases, Edafe said the arrested suspects were in custody, adding that efforts have been intensified to track their fleeing accomplices.