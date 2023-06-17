From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The new administration in Delta State under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has started reaching out to investors with a view to attracting more businesses to the oil rich state.

At a meeting in Asaba with the management of Sterling Bank, Deputy Chief of Staff to the government, Sir. Christopher Osakwe, said businesses in Delta yield quick returns on investments.

According to him, the Oborevwori-led administration believe that all hands must be on deck, engaging in positive activities in line with his M.O.R.E. agenda.

He observed that Delta is strategically located and conducive for business which should be utilized by investors.

“We are happy that as a bank, you are enjoying doing business in our state.

“We have a governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and a deputy governor, who are interested in seeing that all Deltans are positively engaged because, they promised M.O.R.E. for Deltans and they are working to speedily deliver on their electoral promises.

“Investors are free to look at any part of the state and set up their businesses.

“As a government, I can tell you in confidence that the state is ready to partner with genuine investors and organisations that will contribute positively to the development of our state.

“We believe in hard work and as you rejoice with us, opportunities will come your way for you to open more businesses and branches of your bank.”

The Zonal Manager (Mid-West) of the bank, Mr. Augustus Adomagbo, who led the team to meeting, said they were in his office to felicitate with him on his appointment as the Deputy Chief of Staff to Delta State Government.