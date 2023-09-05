From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State government has welcomed the pronouncement by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, that states can now intervene and fix dilapidated federal roads within the states.

However, the government cautioned that it would have been better if the Federal Government lived up to its obligations.

Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu, made this known during a live television programme.

Recall that the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had stopped states from fixing failed federal roads in their respective domains.

Speaking during the programme, Aniagwu said for a very long time now, Delta State has tried as much as possible to intervene on federal roads in the state.

“It is good news coming from the Minister of Works that states can now come in to collaborate with the Federal Government in that regard.

“We had a lot of challenges in the past administration when the Federal Government refused states from coming in even when the Federal Government was not in the position to ensure that those roads are put in motorable state.

“In Delta, we are doing what we could to carry out remedial works on the roads but some of them have collapsed because they have been constructed for more than twenty years and they may have gone beyond their lifespan and need to be totally reconstructed.

“The Agbor-Eku Road is one federal road we have intervened severally but at this point, it needed total reconstruction and Gov. Oborevwori has directed that we take stock of all those failed federal roads that are impassable to ensure that no community is cut off on account of these disturbing federal roads,” he said.

On Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s first 100 days in office, the commissioner said the administration working assiduously to complete ongoing projects.

“Governor Oborevwori was very much a part of the previous administration having held sway as the leader of the state’s legislature as Speaker for a period of 6 years where he was able to pass a number of critical laws that supported the many milestones recorded in the Okowa administration.

“Having seen what was done in the last administration, he came up with the M.O.R.E agenda which means Meaningful development; Opportunities for all; Realistic reforms; and Enhanced peace and security.

“Flowing from the platform of the M.O.R.E, he has ensured that whatever was done by the previous administration he improved on it and added more.

“He has ensured that outstanding promotion arrears were cleared, earmarked a reasonable amount to meet the people halfway by way of palliatives,” he stated.

Aniagwu said some projects have been completed and are ready for inauguration ahead of the governor’s 100 days in office.

“As his administration clocks 100 days in office, Gov. Oborevwori has ensured the completion of numerous projects at Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; University of Delta Agbor and Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

“Other projects slated for inauguration include the High Court Complex Asaba and numerous roads across the state. Warri is being cleaned up and more projects have been approved for construction in the area,” he added.