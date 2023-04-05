From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There is pandemonium now in Asaba, Delta State capital where youths are on a rampage following the alleged killing of a middle-aged businessman by a police officer.

The deceased, Ibe Emmanuel Onyeka, was allegedly shot dead for refusing to path with N100.00 at a checkpoint around the Ugbolu area.

The late Onyeka believed to be in his late twenties was said to be a phone dealer at the popular Ogbogonogo Market.

As a result, youths from the market retrieved the corpse from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and are parading with it around Asaba demanding for justice.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Mohammed Ali, confirmed the incident.

Ali said the trigger-happy police officer, an Inspector, has been arrested, even as he appealed to the victim’s family and the general public to be calm.