From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta Government on Monday approved a new retirement age for teachers in the public service of the state.

The teachers will henceforth retire at the attainment of 40 years of service or 65 years of age.

The same is applicable to non-academic staff of the state-owned Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, according to the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who briefed newsmen in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Aniagwu said the approval was to enable teachers and the tertiary institutions workers to contribute more to nation-building.

“We did this because we have seen that even at 65, many have garnered lots of experience to be able to teach more and have a clearer understanding of their fields of study.

“And, they can continue to contribute in moulding minds. Forty years of service is not also a bad idea because we have seen most times that they retire without getting tired.

“Also for the non-teaching staff of our Colleges of Education and Polytechnics, we have given them the advantage of remaining in service as non-teaching staff as much as 40 years.

“They will also remain in service for as long as 65 years of age. So they now have extra five years added to their retirement age and service year,” he said.

Aniagwu further said the the council approved some road projects for construction, including Osa and Sunny Ojubo Street and Ojeh Street in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

“We also gave approval for the construction of Efeneteze and Akpoyowere streets, and Our Lady’s Street, with a discharge drain in Okpanam in Oshimili North.

“We have given approval for the upward review of the contract of Ambassador Leo Okogwu Road to Ososuka Street in Zappa, here in Asaba.

“We also approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ewulu road from Benin/Asaba Expressway in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

“Today, the Exco also approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Mariere Street in Boji Boji, Agbor. in Ika South LGA; Ajudua Street in Okpanam, Oshimili North, construction of Amai/Aragba road in Ukwuani Local Government Area.

“Exco approved the construction of Monastery/Otu-Eke road, with a spur to the Monastery (Phase One) in Ilah.

“These are jobs that are ongoing but we are extending them to accommodate communities within.

We have the approval for the construction of Alison Ogedegbe Street, off Ring Road, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North LGA,” he announced.

The commissioner added that approval was also given for the expansion of work on Mission Road and Ogboi Street in Akumazi-Umuocha, Ika North East LGA.

He explained that the project “connects the Catholic Church and other streets within the community. Government has approved today that the drains on the road be widened because of the volume of water on that road.

“For the nine Technical Colleges, you will recall that we had promised 19 but we are constructing 10 now; so nine out of the 10, we have upward reviews of their contracts with a view to accommodating ancillary works.”

Aniagwu, who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, also said approval was given for the provision and installation of solar power grid to the six newly equipped central hospitals in the state.

“The reason why we are doing this is that, we need our hospitals, especially the six zonal hospitals, to have power for the greater part of the day, so that they are able to function optimally,” he added.