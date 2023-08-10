From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected cultist and murderer, one Charles Debi-Abate, has been nabbed by police operatives in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The 39-year old suspect who is a native of Oghara but resides in Mosogar, is said to be a member Aro Bagger confraternity.

His arrest is in connection with the murder of one Destiny Idi (27) of Ovade community in Ogharefe on August 5.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest, said the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass ordered had full scale investigation into the murder of Mr. Idi.

Edafe in a statement on Thursday, said through discreet investigation, operatives trailed the mastermind and swooped on him (Debi-Abate) in a hotel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the said suspect was part of the syndicate that murdered one Onyekachi Chibuzor aka Odugwu (42) on July 28 and also stated that he has been involved in numerous cult-related attacks on perceived opponents in Oghara.

The suspect, though denied being part of the gang that murdered the said Idi, mentioned the duo of Onyeka and Paul (both surnames unknown) as those responsible for the murder,” he stated.

According to Edafe, on August 9, “the suspect led the operatives to the premises of the said Onyeka and Paul, but the team met their absence.

“On a thorough search of their premises, two English pump action guns, 20 live cartridges and one GLK Benz SUV with registration number RBC-995-DG were recovered.

“Suspect and exhibits are in custody while manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”