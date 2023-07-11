From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Officials of the Delta State Ministry of Urban Renewal have summoned a developer in charge of a collapsed two-storey building in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The structure which is a proposed hotel is located at Nwawolor area of the town, reportedly collapsed apparently for the use of defective materials.

No human casualties was recorded as nobody was on site at the time of the incident.

Director of Town Planning, Charles Egba who confirmed the summon, said the developer would present his development work stages, provide logistics development and photographs of the sub-structure from foundation to decking levels and columns achieved at the work progress. He would also be required to employ the services of a structural engineer for structure integrity test under the supervision of the Ministry of Urban Renewal.

Meanwhile, during a visit to the site of the collapsed structure, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Charity Ehimen, blamed the incident on the use of sub-standard materials.

Ehimen concluded that the building was structurally defective, and directed that the site of the rubbles be condoned off.

According to her, the developer used “defective materials in the construction work. For instance, instead of using granite, he resorted to the use of inferior stones called ‘kalo-kalo’ in local parlance.

“The rods used were also sub-standard and the beams were wrongly done. So the construction had serious engineering defects.”

She noted however that the defective structure had an approved building plan, as the developer submitted an engineering drawing of the building duly certified by a COREN-registered engineer.

She added: “The problem is that most times, the engineers concerned fail to go to site to supervise the construction and ensure that standard materials are used and in the right quantities.”

Ehimen said in ideal circumstances, it was the responsibility of structural engineers to monitor the quality of job done.

Although the Permanent Secretary said she has briefed the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu on the development, a formal report would be presented to the state governor.