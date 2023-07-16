• Gov. Oborevwori tasks police on proper investigation

From Paul Osuyi (Asaba) and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Delta Police Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of two-year Ivan Omhonria, the boy killed by stray bullet during an operation by the anti-drug agency at Okpanam area of the state capital. The younger brother of the dead boy, Eromonsele, also sustained injuries.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor said the tragic incident was regrettable and avoidable if the NDLEA operatives had operated based on their rules of engagement.

Governor Oborevwori while expressing his heart-felt condolences to the family of Ivan Omhonria, said that the culprits must be brought to book, to prevent future occurrence.

His words: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Fidelis Omhonria on the tragic death of their two-year-old son, Ivan, and injury to his younger sibling, Eromonsele.

“This incident is tragic, painful, and grievous because of the loss of a child and injury to his younger sibling. I condemn this unfortunate incident because no matter the provocation, armed security men must operate within the ambit of standard procedure as enshrined in their rules of engagement.

“Any action taken outside these international best practices could be catastrophic as in this case.

“I therefore call on the NDLEA and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident and bring all the culprits to book,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it is investigating the shooting incident. The Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday that the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Marwa, after receiving initial briefings from the Delta state command, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa directed the officials to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on the spot investigation of the unfortunate incident with a view to establishing the actual facts of the case.

Babafemi who gave further explanation on what transpired, said: “A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“In a bid demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped. While the injured officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s).”