From Joseph Obukata, Warri

There was Pandemonium yesterday, at Owase and Jigbale market area of Udu metropolis, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, as a petrol-laden tanker was involved in an accident on top of the popular Udu bridge.

The tanker which loop sided on the bridge was dripping fuel on the bridge thus triggering fear of possible fire outbreak.

The development had forced residents and many who plied their trade under the bridge to evacuate to the scene for fear that the tanker may explode.

“People are running helter skelter since the tanker fell because it is gushing out fuel and no one knows what will happen next. The development has caused serious gridlock on the road up till Enerhen junction because there is no going out and no coming in Udu road axis.

Many have resorted to pass through Effurun roundabout to get to Udu, a densely populated area because of scare the fallen tanker.

“As we talk, the petrol tanker have blocked the bridge, depriving road users of access to the Sedco area of the town.

“Those returning from Ovwian, Owase, Jigbale axis have also been denied access following the spill”, one source said.

As at the time of this report, it’s still not clear what led to the fall of the petrol tanker but most of the rail of the bridge has been damaged.