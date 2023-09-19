By Emma Jemegah

With a few days to the opening ceremony of the 7th National Youth Games, the Delta State Government had promised top notch organisation and a sporting experience like never before for the participating athletes, officials and members of the public.

Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, also Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, gave the assurance in a world press conference in Asaba on Tuesday, disclosing that the state has planned a carnival-like opening and closing ceremonies with top musical acts, Ice Prince and Jaydee scheduled to entertain.

Okowa also informed that unlike previous editions of the games where the stands were virtually empty, the spectatorship in Delta is expected to be massive to fill the stands and cheer the athletes.

He assured that the over 23 competition venues are fully ready except for minor finishing touches while equipment for the Gymnastic Centre has arrived and would be installed in a matter of days.

Okowa disclosed however that there was a little challenge with accommodation occasioned by the postponement of the games into the period that schools have now resumed and most institutions are finding it difficult to make their hostels available as was contained in the initial plan.

Notwithstanding, he assured that provisions have been made including the procurement of fresh beddings, fans and other necessities for the comfort of the athletes.

All the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory have entered for the games with over 4,500 participants who are expected to begin arriving Asaba from September 20 ahead of the opening ceremony on September 23.