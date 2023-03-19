From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

In the Delta State governorship election held on Saturday, Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, has taken the lead.

As of now, he has won in three local government areas, namely Ika North-East (Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s local government area), Aniocha North, and Ndokwa East, which is the locality of the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Osanebi.

The collation of results is ongoing at the state Collation Centre in Asaba.

The results for the three leading candidates so far collated are as follows:

Ika North-East LGA

APC – 4,733

LP – 1,990

PDP – 26,760

Aniocha North LGA

APC – 4,386

LP – 1,883

PDP – 8,938

Ndokwa East LGA

APC – 9,044

LP – 251

PDP – 10,146