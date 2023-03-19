From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
In the Delta State governorship election held on Saturday, Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, has taken the lead.
As of now, he has won in three local government areas, namely Ika North-East (Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s local government area), Aniocha North, and Ndokwa East, which is the locality of the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Osanebi.
The collation of results is ongoing at the state Collation Centre in Asaba.
The results for the three leading candidates so far collated are as follows:
Ika North-East LGA
APC – 4,733
LP – 1,990
PDP – 26,760
Aniocha North LGA
APC – 4,386
LP – 1,883
PDP – 8,938
Ndokwa East LGA
APC – 9,044
LP – 251
PDP – 10,146